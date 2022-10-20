Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Nottingham Forest will be aiming for their second win when they will be back in action in Premier League on Saturday. For Steve Cooper’s men, it will not be an easy task to clinch three points as Nottingham Forest will be up against a buoyant Liverpool in their next Premier League encounter. The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will be played at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest, come into the fixture, after salvaging a point against Brighton and Hove Albion. With just one win from 11 matches, Nottingham Forest currently occupy the 19th spot on the Premier League points table. Their solitary Premier League win of the season appeared during the match against West Ham United back in August.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Nottingham Forest (NOT) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Nottingham Forest (NOT) and Liverpool (LIV) will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Nottingham Forest (NOT) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played at the City Ground.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Liverpool (LIV) begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Nottingham Forest (NOT) and Liverpool (LIV) will begin at 5 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match?

Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match?

Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Liverpool (LIV) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Nottingham Forest (NOT) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting XI:

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Henderson, Serge Aurier, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Remo Freuler, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Brennan Johnson

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino

