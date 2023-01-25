Home » News » Football » Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United EFL Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United EFL Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live?

Know when and where to watch the live streaming online of the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 01:30 IST

Nottingham, England

Details of live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United
Details of live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will battle it out in the first leg of the EFL Cup 2022-23 semi-final at City Ground. The Nottingham-based outfit seemed to have got their season back on track after struggling to adapt to the Premier league initially. Fighting a relegation battle in the initial stages of the season, they are now 13th in the PL table with 21 points from 20 games. Forest edged past Wolves on penalties in the Quarter-final round, with the score line 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Manchester United have had a decent season so far in the Premier League, bagging 39 points from 20 games, seated fourth in the table. That said, Man Utd is going through a rough patch, losing 3-2 against Arsenal in their last outing. Prior to that, the Red Devils had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Manchester United blazed past Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup 2022-23 to seal a semi-final berth against Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United be played?

RELATED NEWS

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played on January 26, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United be played?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played at City Ground, Nottinghamshire.

At what time will the EFL Cup match Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United begin?

Advertisement

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will not be available for streaming in India.

Advertisement

Probable Starting XI:

Nottingham Forest Probable Starting XI: W Hennessey, S Aurier, J Worrall, W Boly, R Lodi, O Mangala, Danilo, R Freuler, G Scarpa, B Johnson, M Gibbs-White

Manchester United United Probable Starting XI: D De Gea, A Wan-Bissaka, R Varane, L Martinez, T Malacia, Casemiro, C Eriksen; Antony, B Fernandes, M Rashford, W Weghorst

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: January 25, 2023, 01:30 IST
last updated: January 25, 2023, 01:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

9 Bollywood Actresses Who Married Cricketers: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glamorous In Figure-hugging Blue Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures