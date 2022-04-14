Novak Djokovic Shares Clip Showing Off His Football Skills With Neymar Jr., Marco Verratti

20-time Grand Slam titleholder, Novak Djokovic, was spotted warming up with a game of football with none other than Paris Saint-Germain stars players Neymar Jr. and Marco Verratti in Monte Carlo on Tuesday. Neymar and Marco were in French Rivera cooling off after a victorious match with Clermont in Ligue 1.

The pair, during their recuperation, also enjoyed a meeting with the Tennis champion who is currently playing in the Monte Carlo Masters Tournament. It was not long before a football-sized tennis ball was being kicked and passed between the three sportspersons at the Monte Carlo Club Concourse.

A short round of a light game of keepie uppies engaged the audience, who were cheering up for the trio. The passing went on for a while before Novak eventually dropped the ball and lost the game. Novak dug his face in his T-shirt as the crowd erupted in a light-hearted chuckle.

Novak has shared the clip of the game on his Twitter.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by more than 6 lakh people. Netizens truly enjoyed the football stars and the tennis champion juggling the football around. Take a look at a few reactions:

One user pointed out the huge boots Neymar is wearing.

“Too much talent in one clip," says one user.

The warm meeting also consisted of Verratti getting a tennis ball autographed by Novak, a picture of which, the PSG player posted on Instagram Stories, reported ESPN.

Novak played his opening match for the Monte Carlo Master Tournament and went against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from Spain, currently ranked at 46 on the global rankings. The game did not end well for Novak as he was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Alejandro by 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), and 6-1.

