Now Enjoy UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Action in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Football fans prepare to witness UEFA Champions League in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu commentary on Sony Sports Network in February 2022. Starting 16th February, all eyes will be on Sony Sports Network, as Europe’s biggest inter-continental league, UEFA Champions League, enters the business end of the tournament, the round of 16. The knockout stage is to commence with the highly anticipated clash between two European heavyweights, Real Madrid & Paris Saint-German, which will then be followed by a match between Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon.

Recognizing the pulse of India’s football fans, Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the tournament, will telecast key battles of the UEFA Champions League in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in February 2022. Marquee matches like PSG vs Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Lille and Atletico Madrid vs Man United will also be available with language commentary on SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and SONY TEN 4 channels in Tamil & Telugu. Former Indian footballer Karan Sawhney along with Siddharth Pandey will be part of the Hindi commentary panel for the round of 16 – 1st leg of the league. Former Indian footballer Vijay Karthikeyan and Sudhir Srinivasan will form the Tamil commentary panel, while Sandeep Kumar and E.S. Shyam will be a part of the Telugu commentary panel.

As the competition for this year’s winner becomes fiercer, the battle for the all-time top goal scorer deepens, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading with 140 goals in 181 appearances. Although Ronaldo is at the top, his rival Lionel Messi is not far behind, with the PSG striker having scored 125 goals in 154 appearances. While Ronaldo and Messi are leading the overall goal scoring chart, both of them have been struggling to score goals this season. On one hand, Messi has scored 5 goals in the league, while Ronaldo hasn’t managed to score in his previous 6 games; providing both of them a perfect platform to get back to their scoring best and back where they belong, the very top.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Paris vs Real Madrid – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Sporting CP vs Man City – LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Inter vs Liverpool – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 17, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Salzburg vs. Bayern – LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on February 17, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

