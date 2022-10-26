Home » News » Football » Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the ISL 2022-23 between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 26, 2022, 17:53 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming of ISL 2022-23 Match:
Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming of ISL 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the ISL 2022-23 between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming

On Thursday, October 27, the Bengaluru FC will head to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to clash against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Odisha have played three games, winning two and losing one, placing them third on the table. They began their season with a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC before losing 0-2 to Mumbai City FC. They were incredible in their most recent outing against last season’s finalists Kerala Blasters. Odisha came back from behind to secure a 2-1 win against the Blasters.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have a win, a loss, and a solitary draw in their three games. The squad began their season with a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United before drawing 1-1 with Chennaiyin FC. Sunil Chhetri’s men suffered a 1-0 setback at the hands of Hyderabad FC, dropping them to fifth place in the rankings. They will be looking to make a comeback against Odisha.

Be ready for a cracking encounter in the Indian Super League on Thursday evening.

Ahead of Thursday’s ISL match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (Gk), Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu (Gk), Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

