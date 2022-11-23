Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live?

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will dish it out against each other in the ISL on November 24 in the Kalinga stadium. Odisha are currently placed 5th in the Indian Super League table.

The home side would be looking to build on their stunning 4-2 victory against East Bengal in their last fixture. Pedro Martin had a huge impact in the game getting two quickfire goals in the 47th and 48th minute of the match after Odisha were trailing Stephen Constantine’s men by two goals early in the game.

That was enough to give them some momentum as strikes from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nanda Kumar put the game beyond the reach of East Bengal. Chennayin are also coming on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur.

Petar Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto and Abdenasser el Khayati got on the scoresheet for Chennai as Ishan Pandita managed to pull one back for Jamshedpur. Both would be looking to build on their previous victories and continue the same vein of form to make inroads towards the top four spots in the ISL table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on November 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Odisha FC Probable Starting XI: Singh (GK), C Delgado, S Panwar, N Gehlot, O Malik, I Vanmalsawma, N Kumar, S Crespo, Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem.

Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting XI: Majumdar (GK), F Diagne, A Sangwan, V Hakhamaneshi, S Bag, S Das, J Ducker, J Dhas, Abdenasser El Khayati, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, P Sliskovic

