Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Odisha FC vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2022-23, January 7

Odisha and East Bengal will square off in an exciting match of the ongoing Indian Super League on January 7. Odisha were routed 4-2 by Mumbai in their last match of the league. Josep Gambau’s side will be disappointed that their unbeaten run at home came to an end against Mumbai. However, the Kalinga Warriors will be the favourites against East Bengal. Taking on East Bengal shouldn’t be that daunting for Odisha in front of their home crowd. A win against East Bengal will consolidate their position in the top six. A lot will depend on the likes of Raynier Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Meanwhile, a resurgent East Bengal are harbouring ambitions of qualifying for the playoffs. They were clinical in their 2-1 win against Bengaluru. But taking on Odisha in their own backyard is a different ballgame altogether.

Stephen Constantine’s men will rely on Cleiton Silva. East Bengal’s star striker has led form the front and scored seven goals this season. If Silva comes up with the goods, then it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal will be played on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal begin?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal will begin at 7:30pm IST, on January 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and East Bengal will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Odisha vs East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

Suggested Playing XI for Odisha vs East Bengal Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Amrinder Singh

DEF: Sahil Panwar, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Carlos Javier

MID: Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Singh, Alexandre Lima, Raynier Fernandes

ST: Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cleiton Silva

Odisha Probable Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

East Bengal Probable Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mobashir Rahman, Jordan O’Doherty, Alexandre Lima, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

