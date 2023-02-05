Odisha FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa Live?

After suffering two defeats in their last three matches, Odisha FC would be hoping to clinch the full three points on Monday. Goa FC also enters this game in fine form, claiming back-to-back victories in their last two games.

Both sides will battle it out at the Kalinga Stadium on February 6 in the Indian Super league. The Goan side would be looking to claim another win, to make inroads into the coveted top four spots, currently fifth in the ISL table with 26 points from 16 games.

Odisha would be hoping to break their winless streak and gain some momentum. They are sixth in the ISL table with 23 points from 16 games at the moment. Both clubs would thus be hoping for a favourable result as we slowly head into the business end of the season.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be played on February 6, Monday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Odisha FC vs FC Goa begin?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Odisha FC Probable Starting XI: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

FC Goa Probable Starting XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaonkar

