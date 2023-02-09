Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 10

Odisha and Hyderabad will square off in a high-stakes match of the ongoing Indian Super League on February 10.

Josep Gambau’s side will be eager to register a convincing win against Hyderabad as their play-offs hopes are hanging by a thread. Odisha were held to a draw by FC Goa on Monday and a defeat on Friday will place them in a tricky situation.

Diego Mauricio and Nandhakumar Sekar will have to bring their A-game if Odisha are to win against a formidable Hyderabad side. On the other hand, Hyderabad have already qualified for the next round.

Manolo Marquez might be tempted to test his bench strength in this match and rest his main players.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad will be played on February 10.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad begin?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Hyderabad will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Odisha vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

Suggested Playing XI for Odisha vs Hyderabad Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Amrinder Singh

DEF: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra

MID: Nandhakumar Sekar, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary

ST: Diego Mauricio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha Probable Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo Prieeto, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Hyderabad Probable Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Akash Mishra, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

