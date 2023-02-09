Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

cOdisha FC will look to move into the top six of the Indian Super League points table as they are set to host a high-flying Hyderabad FC side on Friday. The fixture between Odisha and Hyderabad will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The hosts would want to make full use of the home advantage after registering just a single win in their last nine games. After claiming 24 points from 17 matches, Josep Gombau’s men are now placed in seventh position in the standings. In their last match, Odisha held Goa to a 1-1 draw.

Defending champions Hyderabad have already qualified for the Indian Super League playoffs. Hyderabad, with 36 points in their kitty, now occupy the second spot on the points table. In their last match, Hyderabad played out a 1-1 draw against table-toppers Mumbai City.

Ahead of Friday’s ISL match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will take place on February 10, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Danu, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

