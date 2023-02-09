Home » News » Football » Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming of ISL 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the ISL 2022-23 between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC Live Streaming

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 20:10 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

cOdisha FC will look to move into the top six of the Indian Super League points table as they are set to host a high-flying Hyderabad FC side on Friday. The fixture between Odisha and Hyderabad will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The hosts would want to make full use of the home advantage after registering just a single win in their last nine games. After claiming 24 points from 17 matches, Josep Gombau’s men are now placed in seventh position in the standings. In their last match, Odisha held Goa to a 1-1 draw.

Defending champions Hyderabad have already qualified for the Indian Super League playoffs. Hyderabad, with 36 points in their kitty, now occupy the second spot on the points table. In their last match, Hyderabad played out a 1-1 draw against table-toppers Mumbai City.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Here’s Who Can Become Pep Guardiola’s Successor at Manchester City

RELATED NEWS

Ahead of Friday’s ISL match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will take place on February 10, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Advertisement

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Danu, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: February 09, 2023, 20:10 IST
last updated: February 09, 2023, 20:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Make First Public Appearance As Husband-Wife In Matching Red Outfits, See Their Pics

+9PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt: These Bollywood Brides Chose Minimal Makeup For Their Wedding Day, See Pics