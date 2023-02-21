Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2022-23, February 22

Odisha and Jamshedpur will square off in a high-stakes match of the ongoing Indian Super League on February 10. Although Jamshedpur are out of contention of qualifying for the next round, they would be keen to spoil Odisha’s party. Jamshedpur stunned defending champions Hyderabad in their last league match and will fancy their chances against Odisha.

On the other hand, Josep Gambau’s side will be eager to register a convincing win against the minnows. A loss on Wednesday will mean that Odisha’s chances to make it to the next round will come down drastically. The likes of Diego Mauricio and Nandhakumar Sekar will be key for Odisha’s chances against Jamshedpur.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur will be played on February 22.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur begin?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Jamshedpur will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Odisha vs Jamshedpur Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chukwu

Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

Suggested Playing XI for Odisha vs Jamshedpur Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Amrinder Singh

DEF: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Ricky Lallawmawma

MID: Nandhakumar Sekar, Boris Thangjam, Ritwik Das, Raynier Fernandes

ST: Diego Mauricio, Daniel Chukwu, Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas

Probable Starting Line-up:

Odisha Probable Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo Prieeto, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Jamshedpur Probable Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas

