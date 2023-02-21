Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Following months of enthralling battles, the Indian Super League (ISL) has now come to a near end. In their final fixture of the tournament, Odisha FC will host Jamshedpur FC on February 22 at the Kalinga Stadium. Looking at the points tally, Odisha are currently in sixth position with 30 points in 19 games, while Jamshedpur are reeling at the tenth spot with 16 points. The Odisha-based franchise has managed to win nine matches so far among their 19 appearances. The previous leg between these two saw Odisha beating Jamshedpur 3-2.

Jamshedpur will head to the coastal state high on confidence as they edged past powerhouse Hyderabad FC in their last ISL fixture. Aidy Boothroyd’s boys defeated them 3-2 in what could be called a nail-biting affair. They conceded a goal in the game but made a roaring comeback with three consecutive strikes ahead of the first-half whistle.

On the other hand, Odisha also put up a commendable performance in their previous match against Northeast United. They were the better side in every aspect and finally registered a 3-1 victory.

Ahead of the ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on February 22, Wednesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo Prieeto, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Thangjam, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas.

