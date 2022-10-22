Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Kerala Blasters FC kicked off their Indian Super League campaign on a promising note after securing a sensational win against Kolkata giants East Bengal FC in the season opener. However, in their next Indian Super League fixture, Ivan Vukomanovic’s men had to endure a humiliating 2-5 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kerala Blasters will now be aiming to get back on the winning track when they return to action on Sunday. Kerala Blasters, in their next Indian Super League clash, will be up against Odisha FC. The match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

With three points from two matches, Kerala Blasters currently find themselves in the eighth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC (OFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC (OFC) vs Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Lescovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos

