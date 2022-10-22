Odisha vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2022, October 23

Odisha and Kerala Blasters will lock horns in an intriguing encounter of the ongoing Indian Super League on October 23. Kerala Blasters are coming into the match after a humiliating 5-2 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kerala Blasters would want to make amends in this match and collect maximum points on Sunday.

Kerala will depend heavily on the likes of Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou and Dimitrios Diamantakos. Meanwhile, Odisha will hope that Diego Mauricio finds the back of the net against Kerala Blasters. But Kerala features a formidable defence which will be handled by Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic. Both teams would like a win on Sunday so that they can climb up on the points table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters will be played on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters begin?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Diego Mauricio

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for Odisha vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Prabhsukhan Gill

DEF: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh

MID: Adrian Luna, Raynier Fernandes, Sahal Samad

ST: Diego Mauricio, Apostolos Giannou, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Probable Starting Line-up:

Odisha Probable Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Thoiba Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos

