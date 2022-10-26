OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC: The fourth Game week in the Indian Super League opens with a massive clash. Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC will travel to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to take on the high-flying Odisha FC. The two teams have produced some quality performances and will look to improve their position in the table on Thursday.

Odisha recorded a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Kerala Blasters at home. Blasters opened the deadlock with Harmanjot Khabra finding the net in the 35th minute. Odisha’s star winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the equalizer in the 54th minute. With the game in the dying stages and the sides looking to go all out for a goal, Odisha’s super-sub Pedro Martin produced a match-winning screamer in the 86th minute to help them bag all three points. Odisha will look to continue their rampage on Thursday.

Advertisement

Bengaluru have not had the best of starts, yet they find themselves in the fifth position in the league. A win, a loss, and a draw are what they have registered in their three games so far. They were thumped 1-0 by the defending champions Hyderabad FC in their last outing. Chhetri and his men will be looking to pull up their socks and rack up wins under their belt.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC; here is everything you need to know:

OFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match.

OFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

OFC vs BFC Match Details

Advertisement

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 pm IST

OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Suggested Playing XI for OFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Sandhu

Defenders: Carlos Delgado, Sandesh Jhingan, Osama Malik, Alan Costa

Midfielders: Bruno Silva, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Saul Crespo

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (Gk), Shubham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu (Gk), Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

Read all the Latest Sports News here