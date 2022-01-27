>OFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Odisha FC were solid in defending in their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan FC as they secured a draw. Now, when they take on Hyderabad FC, they have the chance to break into the top four if they get all the points on offer here.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will come into this match after they handed a 4-0 drubbing to SC East Bengal in its last match. This was the match where Bartholomew Ogbeche scored his first hat-trick of the season.

Hyderabad have won five games in 12 fixtures and have lost just the two while they have managed to draw the other five. In the reverse fixture between both the sides, Hyderabad FC emerged victorious with a whopping margin of 6-1.

The match between >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>OFC vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 73 between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC.

>OFC vs HFC Streaming

The match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>OFC vs HFC Match Details

The match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>OFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

>Vice-Captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

>Goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

>Defenders: Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra

>Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti

>Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

>Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC >probable XI:

>Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar,Jerry Mawihmingthanga

>Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani,Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

