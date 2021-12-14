>OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC: In the 29th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), Odisha FC will play against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday, December 14. The match between Odisha and Jamshedpur is slated to commence at 7:30 pm (IST) and it will be held at the Tilak Maidan stadium of Goa.

Odisha FC are having a terrific run in the ongoing edition of the league. They have won three out of their opening four games to cement their spot in the top four. OFC will look to further increase the pressure on the top two by winning this game.

Jamshedpur FC are currently placed at the fifth spot after playing five games. They are on-point with fourth-placed Chennaiyin FC with one less game in their hand. JFC will head into this game with the hope to collect maximum points and enter the top four in the ISL standings.

Advertisement

>Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC; here is all you need to know:

>OFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC.

>OFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>OFC vs JFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Tuesday, December 14, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The OFC vs JFC game is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm (IST).

>OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Javi-Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Cabrera

OFC vs JFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: K Singh

Defenders: Rodas Ramirez, Antonay, Sabia, Hartley

Midfielders: Javi-Hernandez, Lima, Thatal

Strikers: Valskis, Cabrera, Jonathas

>Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: K Singh, Rodas Ramirez, Lalruatthara, Mongil, Antonay, Javi-Hernandez, Rai, Vanmalsawma, Krasniqi, Jonathas, Cabrera

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh, Lallawmawma, Sabia, Renthlei, Hartley, Lima, J.Singh, Thatal, Halder, Valskis, Stewart

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.