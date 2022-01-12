>OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC: A resurgent Odisha FC (OFC) will have their task cut out against in-form Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) when the two clubs meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. The Kalinga Warriors saw their last game against ATK Mohun Bagan being postponed over Covid-19 scare. They are currently placed eighth in the league standings, with 13 points to their name. Meanwhile, opponents Kerala Blasters are brimming with confidence as they defeated Hyderabad FC (1-0) in their last encounter. The Yellow Army are now placed second in the league with 17 points to their name from 10 matches. Another win on Wednesday could take them to the top of the table and level on points with Jamshedpur FC.

The match between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>OFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 58 between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC.

>OFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>OFC vs KBFC Match Details

The match between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Thursday, January 12, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aridai Cabrera

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Hector Rodas

Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Jeakson Singh, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad

Strikers: Adrian Luna, Aridai Cabrera

>Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

