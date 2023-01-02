OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2022-23, January 2

Mumbai City FC will take on Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in the Indian Super League on Monday. The Mumbai-based club are having a dream season with 27 points from 11 games in the ISL 2022-23 edition so far. They are yet to lose a game this season and are placed second in the ISL table only one point behind league leaders Hyderabad FC.

They have imbibed a free-flowing style of football and Des Buckingham would be proud of the kind of results his boys are delivering. Odisha on the other hand hasn’t had such a smooth ride in this edition of the Indian Super League.

Odisha FC are winless in their last three encounters succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters in their last fixture. The team from Odisha would be eager to break this run of form.

Mumbai City would favour their chances as they take on a struggling Odisha side. A victory for Mumbai could propel them to the top of the table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

When will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on January 2, Monday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City will be played at the Kalinga Stadium.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC begin?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Suggested Playing XI for Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Team

GK: Phurba Lachenpa

DEF: Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Sahil Panwar

MID: Isaac Vanmalsawma, Raynier Fernandes, Nanda Kumar, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

ST: Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Greg Stewart

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Sahil Panwar, Narender Gahlot, Raynier Fernandes, Víctor Rodríguez, Nanda Kumar, Pedro Martín, Isaac Vanmalsawma

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia Ralte

