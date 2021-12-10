>OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC: Odisha FC (OFC) will lock horns with NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the 24th match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Friday, December 10.

Odisha FC started off the season well but were taken by surprise in their last match as Kerela Blasters FC handed them a 2-1 defeat last time out. The rude awakening should keep them focused on this encounter. Northeast United have lost two of their last four matches, but final bagged their first three points of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over hosts FC Goa. The team has lacked defensive power to contain the opposition which needs to be worked upon in this match.

The match between OFC vs NEUFC will start at 07:30 PM IST.

>Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC:

>OFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 24 between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC.

>OFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>OFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will be played on Friday, December 10, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aridai Suarez

Vice-Captain: Khassa Camara

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Hector Rodas, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann

Midfielders: Vinit Rai, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Strikers: Aridai Suarez, Mathias Coureur, Lalkhawpuimawia

>Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Javier Hernandez

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (C, GK), Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehnaj Singh, Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia, V.P. Suhair

