Olivier Giroud Gets Special Gift After Becoming France’s Top Scorer

Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry’s goal-scoring tally to now become France’s top goal-scorer of all time. He achieved this feat after scoring against Poland in their Round of 16 fixture to open his tally on the night.

Giroud also bagged two goals in France’s World Cup opener against Australia where they recorded a 4-1 thumping victory. The 36-year-old forward was presented with a special gift after his special achievement.

He was given the jersey with the number 52 printed in front of the players and coaching staff of the French team. After receiving this token of appreciation, Olivier Giroud went on to say a few words to show his gratitude for the team and nation.

The AC Milan forward hasn’t always had the easiest path, but his determination and dogged mentality has helped him throughout his career. Karim Benzema was in line to be the first-choice striker for Les Blues in the World Cup but an injury has restricted him from representing his nation on the big stage.

Giroud has stepped up to the plate and delivered in crucial moments. His longevity at the top is also something praiseworthy. The former Arsenal man has scored 203 goals and given 80 assists in 502 matches where he has played as a centre-forward across all competitions at the club level to date.

This France side looks like a team that is unstoppable right now. Apart from the exploits of Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe is in fine form at the moment and the 2018 World Cup winners have a decent chance of defending their title.

Didier Deschamps’ men will take on England in the quarterfinals. The two sides will face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium on 11th December, 12:30 am IST in the hopes of securing a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

England have also seemed like a grave threat on their day and progressed through the Round of 16 after defeating Senegal 3-0. Gareth Southgate’s men have done increasingly well in international tournaments reaching the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020 Final. Both teams are filled with stars who can light up any match on their day.

