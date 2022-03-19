Olivier Giroud Handed France Recall After Karim Benzema Injury

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud was recalled to the France squad on Saturday for friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa later this month as a replacement for the injured Karim Benzema.

Giroud, 35, last played for France in the round-of-16 loss to Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2020.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward is France’s second all-time leading scorer with 46 goals in 110 caps. He is five goals shy of the record held by Thierry Henry.

Giroud has scored 11 times in 28 appearances since joining Milan last July. He has eight goals for the Serie A leaders, including winners against title rivals Inter and Napoli.

Real Madrid star Benzema has been ruled out of the games in Marseille and Lille on March 25 and 29 because of a calf injury.

