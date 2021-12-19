Omicron Outbreak Has Premier League Reeling: A Look at Clubs Affected by Covid

The outbreak of the Omicron variant of the Covid virus has the United Kingdom reeling. On Saturday, London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident" in the British capital due to the spread of the Omicron variant. More than 65,000 new Covid cases were confirmed in London over the past seven days, and 26,418 cases were reported in the last 24 hours -the highest number since the pandemic’s start.

A major incident is defined as an event with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented and is aimed at helping authorities support each other to reduce service disruption in the city.

This outbreak has also affected the country football leagues. The Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Burnley, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday, was called off just hours before kick-off, leaving just four games out of ten to be played in total this weekend. Similarly, the EFL, which comprises the three divisions below the Premier League, has seen 19 of its 36 games called off due this weekend.

To address the difficulties faced due to the outbreak, Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take, with a busy schedule of matches over the Christmas and New Year period.

Here’s how the Omicron outbreak has affected the English Premier League:

>Arsenal

Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga tested positive and missed the game at Leeds, and the Gunners had to close their London Colney training ground.

>Aston Villa

The Birmingham-based club was forced to postpone their match against Burnley after an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within their playing squad.

>Burnley

It is being reported that the Lancashire club has one covid positive case.

>Brentford

The Premier League newbies have as many as 13 cases among players and staff. Their training ground has also been closed.

>Brighton

They had requested Premier League to postpone their Wednesday’s clash against Wolves after three-four positive cases were registered. No new cases were reported.

>Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic was the first Chelsea player to get the virus in the outbreak this week, with Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell following. However, their game against Wolves is still on for the weekend.

>Crystal Palace

They are one of the few clubs that do not have covid positive players in their ranks so far.

>Everton

Rafa Benitez’s side has not had covid cases during the recent outbreak.

>Leeds United

No covid cases in the club so far.

>Leicester

Their midweek match against Tottenham was called off hours before the kick-off. Their training ground was closed on Thursday morning to contain the outbreak, and their weekend’s fixture against Everton was also called off due to an insufficient number of players available.

>Liverpool

So far, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk have tested positive for Covid. There are reports that skipper Jordan Henderson too, has contracted the virus.

>Manchester City

There are no covid positive cases on Pep Guardiola’s side. However, the manager had a covid scare, but the 50-year-old later recorded a negative PCR result.

>Manchester United

Case numbers are currently unknown, but a large outbreak saw their game with Brentford postponed. It is being reported that United would have had only seven available players for the weekend’s game. Their training complex is closed until Tuesday to reduce the risk of transmission.

>Newcastle United

No cases have been reported so far.

>Norwich

Josh Sargent, Lukas Rupp and Pierre Lees-Melou were absent from the squad facing Aston Villa midweek for ‘Covid-related’ reasons. Till now, Christos Tzolis is the only confirmed player to test positive. Their weekend fixture was postponed as they have insufficient players available.

>Southampton

>Tottenham

Spurs were the first Premier League club to be hit by the Omicron variant last week and saw games against Brighton and Rennes postponed after cases reached double digits among players and staff. Their midweek game against the foxes was delayed, but Sunday’s match against Liverpool is still on.

>Watford

Saw their midweek game with Burnley postponed just hours before kick-off. With their training ground closed, their home match with Crystal Palace has now been confirmed as postponed too. Case numbers are currently unknown.

>West Ham United

The London side has not reported any covid cases so far.

>Wolverhampton

No covid cases reported so far.

