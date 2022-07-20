Orlando City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pre-season Friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal will be eager to keep their winning momentum alive as they are set to take on Orlando City in a pre-season friendly on Thursday. The match between Orlando City and Arsenal will be played at the Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida. Arsenal come into the fixture after securing a 2-0 win against Everton. Their newly signed Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus had opened the scoring for Arsenal in 33rd minute. Three minutes later, their English winger Bukayo Saka netted the insurance goal.

The Gunners have so far played three games in their pre-season campaign and Mikel Arteta’s boys have been able to win all the matches.

Arsenal had kicked off their pre-season campaign after claiming a 5-1 win against Ipswich Town. In their second pre-season fixture, the London giants outclassed Nurnberg 3-5.

Orlando City, on the other hand, claimed 1-1 draw against Atlanta United on Monday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season friendly match between Orlando City vs Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date pre-season friendly match between Orlando City and Arsenal will be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Orlando City and Arsenal will take place on July 21, Thursday.

Where will the pre-season friendly match Orlando City vs Arsenal be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Orlando City and Arsenal will be played at the Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida.

What time will the pre-season friendly match Orlando City vs Arsenal begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Orlando City and Arsenal will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Orlando City vs Arsenal pre-season friendly match?

Orlando City vs Arsenal pre-season friendly match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Orlando City vs Arsenal pre-season friendly match?

Orlando City vs Arsenal pre-season friendly match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Orlando City vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Orlando City Predicted Starting Line-up: Pedro Gallese, Ruan, Rodrigo Adrian Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith, Cesar Araujo, Juniuor Urso, FacundoTorres, Mauricio Pereyra, Jake Mulraney, Alexandre Pato

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Cedric Soares, William Saliba, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

