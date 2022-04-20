OSA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction: Osasuna vs Real Madrid Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The La Liga 2021-22 OSA vs RM Match, April 21, Estadio El Sadar, 1:00 IST

League leaders Real Madrid will aim to extend their lead further as they take on Osasuna in a La Liga match on April 21.

In their last match, Carlo Ancelotti’s men exhibited tremendous fighting spirit to come back from being 2-0 down against Sevilla to secure a thrilling 2-3 victory. Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema once again became the star of the match after clinching a 92nd-minute winner for the Galacticos.

But the Real Madrid manager will have to face some selection issues against Osasuna as he will not have some of his first-team players due to injury. Players like Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Ferland Mendy and Marcelo will not be available for selection.

On the other hand, ninth-placed Osasuna will be confident of a victory after they scripted a remarkable 1-2 victory against Valencia on April 16. Jagoba Arrasate’s men will be well-aware of Real Madrid’s threats in the match.

Osasuna have won 12 matches and lost the same number of games as well. They have bagged 44 points after playing 32 matches. Three points against Real Madrid will help Osasuna in overtaking eighth placed-Athletic Club (45 points) in the La Liga standings.

Ahead of the match between Osasuna and Real Madrid here is everything you need to know:

OSA vs RM Telecast

The Sports 18 channel has the broadcasting right for Osasuna vs Real Madrid match in India.

OSA vs RM Live Streaming

The match between Osasuna and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on the Voot app

OSA vs RM Match Details

The OSA vs RM match will be played at the Estadio El Sadar on Tuesday, April 21, at 1:00 AM IST.

OSA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Tony Kroos

Suggested Playing XI for OSA vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jose Nacho, Jose Angel Valdes

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Jon Moncayola, Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Torro

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Ante Budimir

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Possible Staring XI:

Osasuna Predicted Starting Line-up: Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Jose Angel, Oier, Jon Moncayola, Ezequiel Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Ante Budimir

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo

