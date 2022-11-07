Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona will take on Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar in the last La Liga match before the World Cup break. The Catalan giants are on a four-match winning streak in La Liga and registered a convincing 2-0 victory over Almeria in their last match. A win on Wednesday will further consolidate their position at the top of the table. But Los Rojillos are on a dream run of their own having collected 10 points from their last four matches. Osasuna were clinical in their 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday. The hosts will fancy their chances against Barcelona and will be aiming for a win in front of their home crowd.

The Pamplona-based outfit will be playing without Abde Ezzalzouli who is recuperating from a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Barcelona will also see some changes in their side. Head coach Xavi is expected to bring in Ansu Fati, Gavi, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen in the starting XI. Both the teams are in great form and the match promises to be a riveting contest.

Ahead of the match between Osasuna and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be played on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Navarre.

What time will the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will begin at 2:00 am IST, on November 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Osasuna Probably Starting Line-up: Fernandez; Pena, U Garcia, D Garcia, Sanchez; Oroz, Torro, Gomez; Avila, Budimir, Barja

Barcelona Probably Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

