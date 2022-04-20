Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid visit Osasuna in their next La Liga match. The encounter is scheduled to take place on April 21.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Real Madrid have bagged 75 points from 32 matches till now and they are 15 points ahead of their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Barcelona indeed managed to beat Real Madrid 0-4 in the latest El Clasico in La Liga but they are yet to overtake Real Madrid in the La Liga standings.

Real are in some good form and ninth-placed Osasuna will find it hard to get a favourable result in this match. Osasuna will aim to extend their winning streak to three when they take on Real Madrid. They had managed to beat Deportivo Alaves and Valencia in their last two matches in the La Liga.

Advertisement

When will the La Liga 2021-22 match between Osasuna (OSA) and Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Osasuna vs Real Madrid will take place on April 21, Thursday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Osasuna (OSA) vs Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The match between Osasuna vs Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio El Sadar

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 Osasuna (OSA) vs Real Madrid (RM) match begin?

The match between Osasuna (OSA) vs Real Madrid (RM) will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Osasuna (OSA) vs Real Madrid (RM) match?

Advertisement

Osasuna (OSA) vs Real Madrid (RM) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Osasuna (OSA) vs Real Madrid (RM) match?

Osasuna (OSA) vs Real Madrid (RM) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Possible Staring XI:

Osasuna Predicted Starting Line-up: Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Jose Angel, Oier, Jon Moncayola, Ezequiel Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Ante Budimir

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, Tony Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.