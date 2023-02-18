Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After claiming the FIFA Club World Cup trophy last week, Real Madrid resumed their La Liga title defence with a resounding 4-0 win over Elche.

The Spanish giants will now aim to carry forward the winning momentum as they are set to face Osasuna on Sunday.

The La Liga fixture between Osasuna and Real Madrid will take place at the El Sadar Stadium in Navarra, Spain.

In their first-leg meeting, the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. A win against Osasuna will now help the Los Blancos in moving within five points of table-toppers Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are currently placed in second position in the La Liga standings.

Osasuna played out a goalless draw in their last match with Real Valladolid. Jagoba Arrasate’s men have managed to register just a single win in their last eight La Liga matches.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Could Be another Cristiano Ronaldo’: Pundit On Neymar’s Potential Transfer To Chelsea

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will take place on February 19, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Osasuna vs Real Madrid be played?

The match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played at the El Sadar Stadium in Navarra, Spain.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Osasuna vs Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Advertisement

Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match is available to be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Osasuna Predicted Starting Line-up: Aitor Fernandez, Jon Moncayola, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manuel Sanchez, Pablo Ibanez, Lucas Torro, Enrique Barja, Moi Gomez, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Ante Budimir

Advertisement

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Daniel Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Read all the Latest Sports News here