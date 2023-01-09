Oxford United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the FA Cup Match Live?

Oxford United will host Arsenal for an intriguing FA Cup encounter on January 10. Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to maintain their outstanding record in the game’s oldest cup competition when they travel to Oxford. Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League points table and fans are backing them to replicate their Premier League success in the FA Cup. The Gunners have lifted the FA Cup a record 14 times and they will be the overwhelming favourites on Tuesday as well. The likes of Matt Turner, Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all likely to start for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Oxford will be hoping to put up a good show against the Premier League giants. They don’t have any injury concerns and will rely on Yanic-Sonny Wildschut and Tyler Goodrham. However, it is difficult to imagine this Oxford side posing any real threat to the Premier League leaders on Tuesday.

Ahead of the FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal be played?

The FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal will be played on January 10.

Where will the FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal be played?

The FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

At what time will the FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal begin?

The FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal?

The FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal?

The FA Cup match between Oxford United and Arsenal will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Line-up:

Oxford United Predicted Line-up: Edward McGinty; Djavan Anderson, Elliott Moore, Sam Long, Ciaron Brown; Lewis Bate, Marcus McGuane, Cameron Brannagan; Yanic-Sonny Wildschut, Matty Taylor, Tyler Goodrham

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Albert Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, Fabio Vieira; Marquinhos, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

