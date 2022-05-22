Panathinaikos Beat PAOK to Win Greek Cup in Violence-marred Final

Spanish winger Aitor Cantalapiedra scored a first half penalty to lift Panathinaikos to a 1-0 victory over PAOK Thessaloniki on Saturday in a violence-marred Greek Cup final at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

Violence broke out an hour before the match was due to start as spectators began arriving at the stadium, delaying the kickoff.

Panathinaikos and PAOK fans tried to enter the area of empty seats separating them, and riot police responded with tear gas to break up the crowd.

Cantalapiedra scored in the 34th minute after Panathinaikos were awarded a penalty when PAOK’s Portuguese defender and captain Vieirinha kicked Serb midfielder Mijat Gacinovic in the face.

After Cantalapiedra scored, he went in front of the PAOK supporters to celebrate and one of them threw a small piece of cement at him.

Supporters from both teams fought with riot police before and during the match with police using teargas and stun grenades.

Fans threw flares and smoke bombs at police and rival fans.

PAOK fans also clashed with police outside the stadium during halftime, a police official said.

Greek football has been plagued by violence on and off the pitch and authorities have repeatedly promised to clean up the game. Fights between football fans are frequent before or after a game and it is not uncommon for a match to be disrupted by crowd trouble or a pitch invasion, despite the heavy fines.

The government has tightened rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan this year in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters.

