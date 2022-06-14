Paris Saint-Germain Set to Sack Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino might have won the Ligue 1 title in the recently concluded season but a Champions League round of 16 exit is now turning out to be pretty much detrimental. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is reportedly going to be relieved of his duties at PSG after a meeting last week. PSG’s new sporting advisor Jorge Campos is expected to sever the club’s ties with Pochettino.

According to a report published by The Atheltic, PSG have reached an agreement to separate ties with Pochettino.

“Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with head coach Mauricio Pochettino that will see the Argentine leave his role ahead of the upcoming season after 18 months in charge," the report stated.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was initially linked with the Paris-based club but now Nice boss Christophe Galtier appears to be the frontrunner for the role.

But Pochettino’s exit does not mean that the Argentine manager will remain jobless. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Athletic Bilbao presidential candidate Ricardo Barkala is interested in roping in Pochettino.

But Pochettino’s future depends a lot on the upcoming presidential elections. Barkala needs to win the upcoming election if he wishes to appoint Pochettino. Barkala is one of the four candidates. On the other hand, his rival candidate Inaki Arechabaleta is ready with some other plans. Arechabaleta is expected to hire former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa if he wins the election. The elections are slated to take place on June 24.

Barkala has also prepared his move to bring a new Sporting Director on board. It is believed that if Barakala manages to become the new president of the club then Ramon Planes can be seen as the new Sporting Director of Athletic Bilbao. And most importantly, Planes and Pochettino have worked together before for both Tottenham and La Liga club Espanyol.

Previously, Pochettino was also linked with Manchester United but the Red Devils eventually appointed former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

Earlier, Pochettino had handled the responsibilities of coaching duties for Spanish club Espanyol from 2009 to 2012. He came to England as the Southampton coach and his short stint with The Saints lasted for more than just a year. In 2014, the 50-year-old was appointed as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur. And in 2021, he was hired as the PSG boss.

