Paris Saint-Germain Set To Table Offer for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford: Report

English striker Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form continued as he scored his 12th Premier League goal last night to guide Manchester United to a hard-fought 0-2 win over Leeds United. Rashford’s brilliance on the pitch in recent times has brought some verve to Manchester United’s play. It is now being learnt that the Manchester United team management could face some heavy interest from opponents in the transfer window. A report published by El Nacional claims that European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing the Manchester United striker. The report states that PSG team management has identified Rashford as Lionel Messi’s replacement.

Marcus Rashford has so far scored eight goals in nine Premier League appearances since the World Cup break. The strike against Leeds United also turned out to be Rashford’s 71st goal in Premier League. The 25-year-old now has more goals than legendary Manchester United striker Eric Cantona. The former French international netted 70 goals in the Premier League.

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag feels that Rashford should only focus on his game in order to keep scoring goals. “I don’t know when it will stop but if you are satisfied with it, then it will. And because satisfaction goes to laziness, you have to keep investing every day. When he keeps the investment and keeps the focus in every game and brings the energy and belief in, he will keep scoring. He has the skills to score with right, with left, and with his head. It’s about him getting into position," Erik Ten Hag said after the game against Leeds United.

The current season has proved to be a fruitful one for Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old has till now scored 21 goals across competitions this season. Rashford needs one more goal to match his personal best figure which occurred in the 2019-20 season under former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Marcus Rashford has so far scored 113 goals for the Red Devils after playing 336 matches. For England, he has 15 goals under his belt.

Manchester United recorded a 0-2 win over Leeds United in Premier League on Sunday. The Old Trafford-based outfit are now placed in third position in the Premier League standings.

