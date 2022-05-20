Paris Saint-Germain Star Lionel Messi Reported to Join David Beckham's MLS Side Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has once again acquired central point of discussions in the transfer market as the Argentine striker is rumoured to join United States’ Major League Soccer. If reports are to be believed then the Paris Saint-Germain striker will leave the French club and join Inter Miami in 2023.

According to the Latin American broadcaster DIRECTV Sport, Messi will sign for the American football club Inter Miami when he becomes a free agent on June 30, 2023.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

As per Goal, the report further states that the “Argentina international is preparing to buy a 35 per cent stake in the MLS franchise ahead of the switch, which would see him link up with the club’s current co-owner and former PSG star David Beckham."

Though, a strong rebuttal has come from the other side regarding Messi’s transfer rumours. According to Goal, “Messi’s entourage have come out to deny the reports via French outlet Le Parisien."

“It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," the statement from the PSG star’s entourage reads as per the report published by Goal.

It is still uncertain whether Messi will eventually become a part of Major League Soccer or not but Inter Miami club have already expressed their desire to rope in the 34-year-old footballer.

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community," Jorge Mas, who owns the Inter Miami club alongside David Beckham, had told the Miami Herald, back in February.

“Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility," Mas had further added.

Advertisement

Previously, in 2020, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was asked about his take on joining Major League Soccer. “I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of playing in that league and experiencing that life, but if it happens or not I don’t know," Messi had told La Sexta in 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.