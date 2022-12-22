Paris Saint-Germain Unsure about Allowing Lionel Messi to Exhibit FIFA World Cup Trophy at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will resume their Ligue 1 campaign with a match against Strasbourg on December 29 at the Parc des Princes. There is still no clarity on Lionel Messi’s availability in the fixture and ahead of his return to the domestic circuit, the Argentine skipper has reportedly faced a major setback. It is believed that the PSG club officials have rejected Messi’s request to exhibit the FIFA World Cup in front of their fans in Paris.

According to multiple media reports, the PSG striker had expressed his desire to showcase the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy at the Parc des Princes. However, it is understood that the team management is not sure about the idea. The club administration believes that the trophy unveiling can cause a rift in the PSG camp and it can very well have an adverse impact on French striker Kylian Mbappe, who endured a defeat in the Qatar World Cup final against Messi-led Argentina.

PSG stalwarts- Messi and Mbappe, had faced each other in an intense FIFA World Cup 2022 summit clash at the Lusail Stadium. Messi scored a brace in the game. Mbappe, on the other hand, found the back of the net thrice in the final. However, Mbappe’s heroics went in vain eventually as Argentina emerged victorious in penalty shootout to clinch the World Cup title for the third time.

Messi’s current contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer 2023 and the Paris-based club is eager to sign a new deal. It is now being reported that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has decided to renew his contract. Messi has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with PSG. The 35-year-old is expected to extend his contract for one more season.

Messi joined the defending Ligue 1 champions back in August 2021. He has so far played 52 matches for PSG. He has netted 23 goals for PSG till now.

Messi returned to his home in Rosario, Argentina, after successfully guiding his side to the World Cup title in Qatar. He scored seven goals and recorded three assists at the FIFA World Cup 2022 to win the Golden Ball award. Messi also became the only footballer in the history of the competition to win the individual award twice.

