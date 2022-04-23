Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Lens in Ligue 1 tonight at the Parc des Princes in Paris. A win against seventh-placed Lens will help PSG in securing their 10th Ligue 1 title. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will come into the fixture after registering a comfortable 0-3 win against Angers.

On the other hand, Lens will eep their chances of qualifying for European competition alive with a win against the Paris giants. Lens have won 15 of their 33 matches and are currently at seventh spot in the standings with 53 points. In their final Ligue 1 match, Lens had clinched a convincing 2-0 win against Montpellier.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) will be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) will take place on April 24, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) be played?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) begin?

The match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) match?

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot App.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (LEN) Possible Staring XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Lens (LEN) Predicted Starting Line-up: Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Christopher Wooh, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo, David Costa

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.