Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 09:14 IST

Paris

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are now all set to shift their focus to the domestic league. In their next assignment, PSG will be up against Lille on Sunday. The Ligue 1 fixture between PSG and Lille will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Christophe Galtier’s men had eased past Lille 1-7 during their last meeting in August 2022. The defending Ligue 1 champions will now head into the game after suffering three back-to-back defeats across all competitions. Les Parisians, with 54 under their belt, are comfortably placed on top of the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, Lille clinched a convincing 2-0 victory over Strasbourg in their last match. Paulo Fonseca’s men currently find themselves at the fifth spot in the Ligue 1 standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will take place on February 19, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Lille Ligue 1match will be televised on Sports 18 Channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille L9gue 1 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Timothee Pembele, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat, Warren Zaire-Emery, Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Lille Predicted Starting Line-up: Lucas Chevalier, Bafode Diakite, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Timothy Weah, Andre Gomes, Benjamin Andre, Edon Zhegrova, Remy Cabella, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David

first published: February 19, 2023, 09:14 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 09:14 IST
