Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be aiming to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they be will be hosting Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League. The match between PSG and Maccabi Haifa will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday.

PSG are currently tied on points at the top of their Champions League group along with Portuguese football club Benfica. A win against the Israeli football club will help PSG to advance to the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Christophe Galtier’s men will come into the fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw with Benfica in their last Champions League clash.

Maccabi Haifa, on the other hand, clinched a remarkable 2-0 win against Juventus in their last Champions League encounter. However, bottom-placed Maccabi Haifa have clinched just three points from four matches in this season’s Champions League so far.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Maccabi Haifa (MH) will be played?

The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Maccabi Haifa (MH) will take place on October 27, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Maccabi Haifa (MH) be played?

The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Maccabi Haifa (MH) will be played at the Parc des Princes.

What time will the Champions League match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Maccabi Haifa (MH) begin?

The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Maccabi Haifa (MH) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Maccabi Haifa (MH) Champions League match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Maccabi Haifa (MH) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Maccabi Haifa (MH) Champions League match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Maccabi Haifa (MH) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Maccabi Haifa (MH) Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Vitinha, Fabian, Renato Sanches, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Maccabi Haifa FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Josh Cohen, Abdoulaye Seck, Dylan Batubinsika, Sean Goldberg, Pierre Cornud, Neta Lavi, Tjaronn Cherry, Ali Mohamed, Din David, Frantzdy Pierrot, Omer Atzili

