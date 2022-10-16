Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending French league champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be aiming to extend their 10-match unbeaten run as they are set to face third-placed Marseille on Monday. The match between PSG and Marseille will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Wolves Sink Nottingham; Fulham, Bournemouth Play Out Draw; Crystal Palace Hold Leicester

PSG, come into the fixture, after playing out a goalless draw against Reims in their last Ligue 1 encounter. With 26 points from 10 matches, Christophe Galtier’s men currently claim the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings.

Marseille, on the other hand, had to suffer a 1-2 home defeat against AC Ajaccio in their last Ligue 1 encounter. Marseille have till now managed to win seven of their 10 Ligue 1 matches.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) will take place on October 7, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) will begin at 12:15 am ST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Marseille Predicted Starting Line-up: Pau Lopez, Chancel Mbemba, Samuel Gigot, Leonardo Balerdi, Nuno Tavares, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Jonathan Clauss, Amine Harit, Matteo Guendouzi, Alexis Sanchez

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here