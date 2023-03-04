Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 Match Live?

Paris Saint-Germain will host Nantes in Ligue 1 on March 5. PSG are coming into this match after registering a dominant win in Le Classique on Monday. Les Parisiens will be the overwhelming favourites against Nantes, a team which is languishing in the 13th position on the points table.

Marseille couldn’t handle the two-man show of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and it remains to be seen how Nantes will tackle PSG’s talismanic strikers. Christophe Galtier would want his side to extend their winning streak with the high-stakes Champions League match against Bayern Munich on the horizon. Achraf Hakimi, who was sidelined due to a thigh injury, is set to return for PSG on Sunday.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes will be played on March 5.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes will begin at 1:30 am IST on March 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV app.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

Nantes Predicted Starting Line-up: Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam; Sissoko, Moutoussamy; Blas, Mollet, Ganago; Delort

