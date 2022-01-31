Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice LIVE Streaming Coupe de France 2021-22: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The top two teams in Ligue1 – Paris Saint-Germain and Nice – are set to renew their rivalries in the French Cup 2021-22 on Monday as they have been pitted against one another in the last 16 tie.

The home team will head into this game as overwhelming favourites as they resume their quest to lift the Coupe de France for the third straight season. Meanwhile, Nice’s last victorious campaign in the tournament came in 1989.

Both teams are coming into this game after winning their previous fixture.

Advertisement

While PSG defeated Reims 4-0 in their domestic league, Nice went past Metz 2-0 on January 23.

The Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice will start at 1:45 am (IST).

Coupe de France 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice: Team News, Injury Update

Layvin Kurzawa and Danilo Pereira have been sidelined from this game after testing positive for COVID-19. PSG’s Brazilian playmaker Neymar jr and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum have been ruled out with injuries. The trio of Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gueye will not be available for selection here as they are currently on international duty.

Nice will have their full squad at their disposal for this game.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Nice Possible Staring Line-up: Walter Benitez; Jordan Amavi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

>What time will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice match kick-off?

Advertisement

The Coupe de France 2021-22 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice will kick off at 1:45 am IST on Monday, February 1, at the Parc des Princes.

>What TV channel will show the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice match?

The Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice will not be telecast in India.

>How can I live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice fixture?

The Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice will not be available to live-stream in India. You can follow live updates on news websites.

Advertisement

Keywords:

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.