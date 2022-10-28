Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have not put a foot wrong so far this season. PSG have managed to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 after playing their first 12 games. With 10 wins and two draws, table-toppers PSG currently have 32 points in their kitty. Christophe Galtier’s men will look to carry forward their 12-match unbeaten record when they will be facing Troyes on Saturday. The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Troyes will be played at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, in their last Ligue 1 fixture, clinched a convincing 0-3 win against AC Ajaccio. French striker Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the game to secure full three points for his side.

Troyes, on the other hand, have managed to win just three games so far in Ligue 1. With 13 points from 12 matches, Troyes currently claim 11th spot in the French league standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes will be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes will take place on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes will be played at the Parc des Princes.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Fabian, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Troyes Predicted Starting Line-up: Mateusz Lis, Thierno Balde, Jackson Porozo, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Abdu, Wilson Odobert, Xavier Chavalerin, Rominigue Kouame, Rony Lopes, Mama Balde

