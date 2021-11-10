Paris Saint-Germain Women's Star Aminata Diallo Detained in Assault Investigation

Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo was in custody on Wednesday as French police investigate a ‘violent assault’ on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui last week.

No charges have been pressed against Diallo.

The France international Hamraoui was assaulted last Thursday, the club said as they announced Diallo had been detained for questioning by Police in Versailles.

"Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening," PSG said in a statement.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team." “Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take," the statement added. >(With AFP Inputs)

