Paul Pogba Dismisses Reports of Mega £500,000-a-week Manchester United Deal

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has moved to dismiss rumours of a new £500,000-a-week contract offer to remain at the club. The French internationalis recovering from an injury and is in the final six months of his contract. He is widely expected to leave the Red Devils’ camp by the end of this season after renewal talks with club bosses didn’t make headway. Meanwhile, reports have been doing rounds that suggest he was offered fresh terms worth £500,000-per-week last summer. The new deal if goes through would have made Pogba the highest-paid player in the top-flight.

But a spokesman for Pogba in a statement to DailyMail denied suggestions of an extended contract offer from United. The statement read, “To clarify media reports, Paul has not been offered a new contract in recent months. Paul is fully focused on his recovery from injury with the aim of helping the team as soon as possible."

Pogba, who has been out with a thigh injury since the international break in November last year, has already left the Red Devils on a free transfer earlier in his career and with things looking not in his favour, he is likely to do so again in the summer.

The 28-year-old re-signed for the club in 2016 for £89m deal and has gone on to score 38 goals in 212 appearances during his second stint at Old Trafford. He is currently in the final year of his contract and is free to speak to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement this month. However, if both parties (Pogba and United) are unable to agree on a new deal, it would mean they could lose the French player for nothing for a second time in a row.

Notably, several of Europe elite including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus have shown interest in acquiring his services this summer.

