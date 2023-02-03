French footballer Paul Pogba appears to be on the verge of leaving Juventus without even playing a minute in an official game for the Serie A side since signing a new contract last summer. Pogba was ruled out of action earlier this season after enduring a knee injury during Juventus’ pre-season campaign. Pogba eventually failed to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Now it is being reported that the Juventus club management has decided to sever its ties with the World Cup-winning midfielder.

According to a Gazzetta dello Sport report, Juventus are tired of waiting for Pogba’s return. The report further states that Juventus could even decide to release Pogba at the end of the season if he fails to feature in the squad anytime soon.

Paul Pogba was expected to make his return during a Serie A home fixture against Monza on January 29. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had even confirmed that Pogba will be available for the league fixture. However, that did not happen in reality. Juventus also had to concede a humiliating 0-2 defeat in the game.

“Tomorrow Vlahovic and Pogba will be available. They’re feeling good… I think Vlahovic is in slightly better condition than Pogba but in the last few days Paul has made some progress. If they’re in the squad it means that they can play. It’s obvious that they don’t have 60 minutes in their legs, the most they’ll have is 30," Massimiliano Allegri had said ahead of his side’s match against Monza.

Previously, Paul Pogba had left Manchester United to sign for Juventus for a fee of £1.5million in 2012. Pogba, in his first stint at Juventus, scored 34 goals after playing 178 matches. In 2016, Manchester United set the then-world-record transfer fee to bring back Pogba to Old Trafford. The Red Devils had roped in Pogba for an astonishing amount of £89million.

Paul Pogba’s reunion with Manchester United did not turn out to be a fruitful one. The 29-year-old eventually ran down his contract with Manchester United and Pogba ultimately joined Juventus on a free transfer. Paul Pogba’s current contract with Juventus is set to expire in 2026.

