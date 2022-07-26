Paul Pogba Ruled Out of Barcelona Friendly With A Knee Injury

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas after suffering from a knee injury, the Serie A club said on Monday.

“Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement.

The Turin-based club has so far did not disclose the estimated recovery time but added that the 29-year-old would see a specialist and undergo a treatment.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to Meet Erik Ten Hag Over Future Plans With Manchester United

Advertisement

“In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas," the club added.

After six seasons at Manchester United, Pogba- the French international, returned to the club as a free agent and now with an injury, he could miss the start of the Serie A season.

According to the reports, he subsequently limped off during a training session that led prompting Juve to conduct medical checks on him. Later, it was confirmed that Pogba had suffered a “lesion of the lateral meniscus" - with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming the 2018 World Cup winner will need surgery and is set to miss two months.

Pogba, 29, had suffered a calf injury in the Red Devils’ 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in April and only made his return on Saturday during Juve vs Chivas Guadalajara match. He also endured an injury-hit campaign for Manchester United in 2021-22.

Advertisement

He missed several months on the Game after suffering from hamstring and calf issues, but even after getting fit, he was often excluded from both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s and Ralf Rangnick’s first-choice XIs.

ALSO READ: Harry Maguire Rejected Offer to Join Barcelona as Part of a Swap Deal: Report

Last season, after the expiry of his contract, he left Old Trafford and joined Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have already travelled to Dallas and are eyeing a new midfielder for the match. Juventus are trying to flog two players to make space for Paris Saint-Germain star Leandro Paredes.

Advertisement

Juventus are all set to host Sassuolo on August 15 in their opening match. They are looking to better their previous standing as in the Serie A last season Juventus had finished fourth, 16 points behind winners AC Milan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here