Paul Pogba Says Playing for France is Like 'Breath of Fresh Air' in Another Swipe at Manchester United

French footballer Paul Pogba has again taken a swipe at his club Manchester United by ranking his national team higher than the English club. After France beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Friendlies on March 26, Pogba said playing for France was like a “breath of fresh air" for him, reported Metro. He had earlier claimed that he had no defined role at Old Trafford, while also expressing his disappointment with the club’s poor performance in the last five years.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

While speaking to media and replying to a question whether playing for France was like a breath of fresh air, Pogba said, “Totally. That’s the truth. There were difficult moments at Manchester United and I needed this break to regain my energy and confidence."

As this season of Premier League approaches its end, Pogba looks at playing for a new club rather than continuing for Manchester United with no spirit. Pogba’s contract with the English club will be ending this season, and he is most likely to switch sides on a free transfer.

“Sometimes when I wasn’t playing or the results weren’t good, coming here, it gives a boost, a breath of air that also helps me to come back well to my club. The season is not over yet, but almost because we don’t have any more titles to play for," the midfielder was quoted as saying by Metro.

A lot of teams seem to be interested in picking up the player from the transfer market right after this season ends. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are the strongest contenders while Premier League teams Aston Villa and Newcastle are also interested in buying the player.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.