Paul Pogba Signs 4-year Deal with Juventus on Free Transfer from Manchester United

Paul Pogba is reportedly rejoining Juventus on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United expired on June 30. According to a report in BBC, the 29-year-old France midfielder is expected to have a medical at the weekend.

Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has reportedly agreed to sign a four-year contract with the Serie A giants. He had Manchester United from the Italian club back in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of 89 million pounds. He had left Manchester United back in 2012 on a free transfer to Juventus, where he established himself as one of Europe’s leading ball-playing mid-fielder.

Pogba made 232 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. He scored 39 goals and assisted 51 times during his stint at the club, but several fans and pundits feel he did not justify the huge sum that Manchester United paid to sign him from Juventus in 2016.

