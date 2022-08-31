Paul Pogba's Brother Mathias Pogba Accuses Him of Witchcraft

French superstar Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba has released another video in which he accuses the Juventus midfielder of spending millions on witchcraft to protect him from injuries. Mathias had shared a three-minute video on Sunday, where he promised to expose his World Cup winning brother by releasing “explosive" information about him.

In response to this, Paul Pogba stated that he had informed Italian and French authorities that an organized criminal gang comprising his brother and his childhood friends had been blackmailing him for a sum of €13 million. He revealed that his brother had forcefully dragged him to an apartment in Paris in March and has also been showing up during his training sessions at Juventus.

Mathias responded by calling his brother a “liar" and has now uploaded another video, along with a series of tweets, suggesting that Paul Pogba spent a significant percentage of his salary on witchcraft - mostly to prevent injuries and overcome personal adversaries.

The witchcraft element is an important part of the plot since Paul Pogba informed police that the criminal group headed by his brother threatened to fabricate a false news report alleging that the footballer asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on France teammate Kylian Mbappe. Mathias also claimed he was nearly killed because of Paul Pogba in 2018.

The star footballer adamantly denies this, but ESPN reports that the Mbappe family is keeping a close eye on the situation and that France manager Didier Deschamps is aware of the entire scenario.

Mathias and his group from Paris’s east suburbs have allegedly demanded significant amounts of money from Paul Pogba because they believe that he has not looked after them financially since his rise to stardom. Paul Pogba broke relations with his brother Mathias after finding that he used his credit card to steal €200,000 and evicted him from his Manchester home.

Following the repeated harassment, he allegedly paid the criminal group €100,000, according to French officials.

This entire fiasco has shocked the football fraternity. Investigations are underway as the crux behind the matter is still unclear.

