Paul Wanner Becomes Youngest Bundesliga Debutant for Covid-hit Bayern Munich

Teenager Paul Wanner became the youngest Bayern Munich player to make his Bundesliga debut for the Covid-hit league leaders on Friday when he came on, aged 16 years, 15 days, in the game with Borussia Moenchengladbach. With nine members of the Bayern squad sidelined by the virus, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann named both Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimovic, who has also just turned 16, from the Under-19 team on the first-team bench for the home game.

Wanner smashed the previous club record, held by Jamal Musiala, who also played Friday and was 17 years, 115 days when he made his Bundesliga debut for Munich in June, 2020.

Wanner missed the all-time German league record by just a fortnight.

Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko set the record when he made his first German league appearance just one day after his 16th birthday in November 2020.

