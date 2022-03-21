Paulo Dybala Set to Leave Juventus on Free Transfer: Reports

Juventus stalwart Paulo Dybala will not be extending his current contract and is set to leave the club in the summer, according to reports.

Dybala, 28, is out of contract in the summer and his agent, Jorge Antun reportedly met with Juventus’ executive team on Monday, but talks failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension, however, paving the way for the Argentina international to leave Turin on a free transfer.

Dybala and Juventus had been close to agreeing on an extension in 2021, with the vice president, former player Pavel Nedved, telling reporters the club was “very close" to a new deal. But Juventus eventually withdrew their lucrative offer, later making a new proposal with a lower salary, which Dybala’s representatives did not accept.

The Argentina international joined the club in 2015 from Palermo. He has helped the club to win five league titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and the Supercoppa Italiana three times. In total Dybala has made 283 appearances for Juventus, scoring 113 goals. Only ten players in the history of the club have scored more.

